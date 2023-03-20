MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.49 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $401.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.97.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

