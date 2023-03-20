Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,814.38 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and $98,814.38 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00031408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00197495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,942.92 or 1.00053335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000097 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $67,752.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

