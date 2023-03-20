Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

