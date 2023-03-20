Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 9.1 %
NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
