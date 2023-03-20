Mammoth (MMT) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $26,170.44 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00197914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,796.31 or 0.99938321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00207442 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,968.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.