MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Holdings Cut by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,019 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD remained flat at $4.07 during midday trading on Monday. 581,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,483. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

