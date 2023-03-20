Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 4,147 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

