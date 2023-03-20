Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

