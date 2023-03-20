Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average is $185.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.