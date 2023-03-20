Marcum Wealth LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 608.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,870,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

