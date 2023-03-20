Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $178.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

