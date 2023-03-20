Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 84 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $200.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.15. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.