Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Marine Products Stock Performance
Marine Products stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 6,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,579. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $430.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20.
Marine Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.