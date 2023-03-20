Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPXGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Marine Products stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 6,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,579. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $430.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marine Products by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

