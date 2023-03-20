Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells £86,914.68 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey sold 29,166 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £86,914.68 ($105,928.92).
Marshalls Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MSLH stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 313.20 ($3.82). 393,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.13. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 733 ($8.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £792.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,635.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.
Marshalls Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,894.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
Recommended Stories
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.