Masco (NYSE:MAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 275,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,288. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

