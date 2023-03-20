Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Head to Head Review

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.19 billion 3.22 $361.95 million $1.23 29.85 HUYA $1.78 billion 0.52 $91.57 million ($0.18) -21.50

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 16 0 2.70 HUYA 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Match Group and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $72.13, suggesting a potential upside of 96.42%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than HUYA.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 11.35% -146.76% 13.81% HUYA -2.93% -2.74% -2.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats HUYA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

