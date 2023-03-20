MBL Wealth LLC Buys 130 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $396.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,496. The company has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

