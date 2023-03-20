MBL Wealth LLC Buys 205 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,995 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

