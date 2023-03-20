MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,719 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,596. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.92.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

