MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

MLPA stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,085. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

