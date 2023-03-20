MBL Wealth LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

UJAN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

