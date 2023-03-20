MBL Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,836 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $100.45. 589,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,374. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22.

