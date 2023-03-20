MBL Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

QUAL traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $118.98. 43,206,786 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.74.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

