McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.90. 492,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,105. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.97. The company has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

