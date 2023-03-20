Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

Mears Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MER traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 195 ($2.38). 54,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,746. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 178.50 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.70. The stock has a market cap of £216.49 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

