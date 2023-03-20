Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

NYSE MDT opened at $78.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

