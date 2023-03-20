Melissa Baird Sells 11,943 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 915,928 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

