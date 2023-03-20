Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.
Mercury Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 46,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,859. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.63, a PEG ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $68.38.
Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems
Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after buying an additional 487,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.