Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Neil Peterson Sells 8,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. 309,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 263.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

