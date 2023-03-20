MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income Takes $3.60 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,541. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

