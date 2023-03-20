Metis Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $354,819.59 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded down 49.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

