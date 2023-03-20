Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

