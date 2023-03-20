MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 2,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.96.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares in the company, valued at $825,953.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,328,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $56,966.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,953.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,189 shares of company stock worth $1,378,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 97,155 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

