Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

