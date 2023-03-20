MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $210.21 and last traded at $210.27. Approximately 417,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,787,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.77.
MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
