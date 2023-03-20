Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 112.66 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $293.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $2,744,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,491,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,494,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,620 shares of company stock worth $28,805,614 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

