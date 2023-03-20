Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $258.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $638.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

