Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Clorox Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.