Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

NYSE MO opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

