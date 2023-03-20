Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $3,983,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 129,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

