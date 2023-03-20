Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $22.01 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 5.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Markel worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Markel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $23.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,214.56. 19,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,962. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,346.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,267.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

