Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $79,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 463,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,505. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.66%.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

