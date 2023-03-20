Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Stephens raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 173,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,425. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

