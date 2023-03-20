Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $10,845,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

DMLP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.67%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,967 shares in the company, valued at $524,449.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.