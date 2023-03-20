Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 143,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 122,538 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.36. 17,487,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,805,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

