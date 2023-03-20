Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Core Laboratories worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 4.6 %

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,047. The company has a market cap of $979.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

