Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 770.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

HP stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. 241,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

