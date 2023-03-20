Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes $722,000 Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $7,737,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NMM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 49,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

