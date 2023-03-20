MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.39. 18,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $146.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

