Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.08. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

