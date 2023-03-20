Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 184,972 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,972 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of SH stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,806,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,075,738. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.
ProShares Short S&P500 Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
